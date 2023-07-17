Lansing police ask public for help finding missing teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a missing teen.

According to Lansing Police, Arieana Rios, 16, is a runaway. She is described to be 5′3″ and weighs 130 pounds. No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

