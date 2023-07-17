Advertise With Us

Lansing police ask public for help finding missing teen

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a missing teen.

According to Lansing Police, Arieana Rios, 16, is a runaway. She is described to be 5′3″ and weighs 130 pounds. No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details on when we can see some improvement.
Smoky start to the week and the morning headlines
Smoke Begins to Fade Out on Monday
Police search for missing endangered Blackman Township man
First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details on when we can see some improvement.
Smoky start to the week and the morning headlines