Lansing nonprofit shows community value of historic cemeteries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The cemetery may not be the first place people think to spend their time, but one Lansing nonprofit is letting people know that cemeteries have room for the living too.

The Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries spend their time maintaining and improving the final resting places of community members passed, including Evergreen, Mt. Hope and North cemeteries. The group gathered for its annual picnic Sunday to show people the recreational and historical value cemeteries have.

“When I’m training for a race, I run in the cemetery,” said Friends member Jennie Rankin. “It’s a great place because, you’re in a safe area, because there’s not really a lot of cars, there’s a lot of hills, if you’re training for a race.”

For Lansing resident Matt Bush, it’s the monuments of Lansing’s history that keep him coming back for after work strolls. Bush came to the Friends picnic to meet the people who see the same benefit in Lansing’s cemeteries that he does.

“You know there’s different company names that we all are familiar with that I didn’t necessarily realize how long they’ve been in Lansing,” he said. “I’ve seen some monuments with dates from the 1800′s for businesses that I still go to today.”

This year’s picnic took place in the Fratcher Memorial Garden at the center of Mt. Hope Cemetery, which was designed by the Friends’ own president Loretta Stanaway.

“This is what mattered to him, was to keep the memories of the loved ones, to honor them,” she said. “To have flowers out for their birthdays and on the anniversaries of their deaths, so this was an implementation of his vision.”

Stanaway said there’s a stigma that comes with cemeteries, that they’re haunted or eerie places, but she said they can bring just as much peace to living visitors as the do loved ones lost.

