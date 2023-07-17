Jackson, Grand Rapids organizations receiving $500k from Consumers Energy Foundation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumers Energy Foundation announced $500,000 in grants to Jackson and Grand Rapids organizations that are working to provide economic security to residents.

The recipients chosen from more than 75 applicants are the Jackson Friendly Home and John George Home.

Both organizations received $125,000 each to help fund facility and transportation improvements, and the storehouse of community resources—which received $250,000 to help streamline their donation and distribution process.

