Jackson County Animal Control seeks information after finding shot dog

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Animal Control is looking for the public’s help regarding a dog that was found shot in Munith.

According to authorities, the dog was found at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Hannewald Road, between Mount Hope and Waterloo Munith roads, at the trail that heads into the State Park near the radio tower.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter said the dog is a female rottweiler with pink and blue painted toenails.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has information is asked to contact Jackson County Animal Control at animalshelter@mijackson.org.

You can donate to support the dog’s emergency medical care here.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

