Ionia County man dies after 2 cars collide at intersection

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Ionia County man died after two cars collided at an intersection Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Morrison Lake Road and Portland Road in Boston Township on July 14 just after 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, further investigation determined that an Orleans man drove southbound through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and collided with a car driven by a man from Hastings traveling eastbound.

The Hastings man was transported to Pennock Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Orleans man, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he later died.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.