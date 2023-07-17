Advertise With Us

Ionia County man dies after 2 cars collide at intersection

(Ionia County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Ionia County man died after two cars collided at an intersection Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Morrison Lake Road and Portland Road in Boston Township on July 14 just after 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, further investigation determined that an Orleans man drove southbound through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign and collided with a car driven by a man from Hastings traveling eastbound.

The Hastings man was transported to Pennock Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Orleans man, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he later died.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

