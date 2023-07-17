Advertise With Us

Ingham County officials warn of car break ins

(MGN /USAF / Wesley Farnsworth)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are warning people of car break-ins as there was another round of thefts overnight Monday.

On Facebook, Ingham County Sheriff is recommending people keep their car doors locked overnight as they had another round of stealing from cars in the Webberville area.

“If you park your car outside, set a daily alarm on your phone near bedtime to remind yourself to lock your doors. We had another big round of stealing from cars overnight in the Webberville, Michigan area,” said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

Latest News

generic clouds
Smoke moves out of our area and today’s headlines
Sen. Peters introduces bill to improve federal grant application process
East Lansing Police, P.E.A.C.E. Team collecting schools supplies for Robert L. Green Elementary
National Horseshoe Pitching World Championship begins in Lansing