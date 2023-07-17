Ingham County officials warn of car break ins

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are warning people of car break-ins as there was another round of thefts overnight Monday.

On Facebook, Ingham County Sheriff is recommending people keep their car doors locked overnight as they had another round of stealing from cars in the Webberville area.

“If you park your car outside, set a daily alarm on your phone near bedtime to remind yourself to lock your doors. We had another big round of stealing from cars overnight in the Webberville, Michigan area,” said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

