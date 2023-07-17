Gun control debate takes center stage in Michigan’s 2024 US Senate race

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was in Michigan Monday to stand alongside Mid-Michigan gun control advocates.

During one of Giffords’ events, while serving as a US congresswoman in Arizona, she was shot in the head in a mass shooting.

“The fight to stop gun violence, it’s also a fight forged by tragedy and pain,” Gifford said. “A fight that can change lives.”

She was one of many advocates gathered Monday to show their support for Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Michigan U.S. Senate race.

With the mass shootings at Oxford and Michigan State University, those running for office this election cycle have a lot of goals surrounding gun violence.

“Cities like Detroit, and Lansing, and Flint, have been experiencing the equivalent of an MSU shooting nearly every two weeks,” Slotkin said. “With young people of color 21 times more likely to die in a shooting than white Americans.”

Slotkin is running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate. Those impacted by gun violence joined her to speak about the pain it causes.

“Confronted by paralysis, and Aphasia, I have responded with grit and determination,” said Giffords.

While gun control remains a key focus for Slotkin, some of her Republican counterparts said it’s not a gun issue.

“Well it’s because people want to protect themselves, they want to protect their families. It’s a God-given American right,” said Michael Hoover, a Republican running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat.

Hoover believes guns aren’t the problem. He said Americans should be kind to one another, and focus on family values.

“The problem is that we have people being raised up in homes that are broken in many cases, and in some cases then we have people that are repeat offenders,” Hoover said. “And then we have prosecutors that are not putting these people into jail or prison, where they need to be.”

With opposing views, these two candidates for Michigan’s U.S. senate seat are hoping to connect with voters on this divided topic.

Hoover and Slotkin are joined by a growing list of candidates, hoping to receive their party’s nomination for the 2024 election.

