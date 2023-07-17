Advertise With Us

Grand River Avenue reopens after crash between reckless driver, Lansing police

Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Grand River Avenue reopened Monday afternoon after a crash involving a Lansing police cruiser prompted a closure.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to authorities, police received calls of a reckless driver at about 2:30 p.m. and when officers responded to the area, the suspect driver fled. Shortly after, there was a collision between the suspect’s vehicle and a Lansing police cruiser near the intersection of Waverly Road and Grand River Avenue.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

The area opened to normal traffic just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the collision is unrelated to an incident that happened nearby that also involved a Lansing police cruiser.

