Grand River Avenue reopens after crash between reckless driver, Lansing police
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Grand River Avenue reopened Monday afternoon after a crash involving a Lansing police cruiser prompted a closure.
According to authorities, police received calls of a reckless driver at about 2:30 p.m. and when officers responded to the area, the suspect driver fled. Shortly after, there was a collision between the suspect’s vehicle and a Lansing police cruiser near the intersection of Waverly Road and Grand River Avenue.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
The area opened to normal traffic just after 5:30 p.m.
Police said the collision is unrelated to an incident that happened nearby that also involved a Lansing police cruiser.
