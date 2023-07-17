First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mostly sunny skies are expected for a good portion of the day. A few fair weather clouds will pop-up in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be comfortable topping out near 80º. Mostly clear tonight will drop back to the mid 50s. We keep the sunshine going Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the area late Wednesday night and will hold on into the start of Thursday. Gusty thunderstorms are possible Thursday. High temperatures will once again be in the mid 80s. Most of Friday will be partly cloudy with just the chance of a few showers. Highs Friday will be cooler in the upper 70s.

The weekend is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies both days. High temperatures this weekend will be near 80º. Temperatures will be warming to the upper 80s by the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 18, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1971

Jackson Record High: 97º 1921

Jackson Record Low: 47º 1971

