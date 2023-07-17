Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Massive series of call-ups as another Lugnut makes his MLB debut

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Monday and we’re talking about the massive moves by the Lansing Lugnuts. Voices of the Lugnuts Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni to talk about the series in West Michigan.

Plus we highlight a fan-favorite, former Lugnut who made his MLB debut and how the move led to several players leaving Lansing for Double-A Midland and preview the upcoming series with Great Lakes which will end in spellbinding fashion!

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people

Latest News

Michigan State Men’s Basketball Director of Strength & Conditioning Dr. Lorenzo Guess “On 10″...
Michigan State Men’s Basketball Director of Strength & Conditioning Dr. Lorenzo Guess “On 10″ with new position
Of Heumann Interest: Clark Elliott adjusts to pro life
Of Heumann Interest: Clark Elliott adjusts to pro life
Plus the University of Tennessee is facing big fines, and what the Tigers need to do starting...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: More trouble at Northwestern
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program