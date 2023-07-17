Extra Innings: Massive series of call-ups as another Lugnut makes his MLB debut

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Monday and we’re talking about the massive moves by the Lansing Lugnuts. Voices of the Lugnuts Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni to talk about the series in West Michigan.

Plus we highlight a fan-favorite, former Lugnut who made his MLB debut and how the move led to several players leaving Lansing for Double-A Midland and preview the upcoming series with Great Lakes which will end in spellbinding fashion!

