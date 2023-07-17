Escaped suspect in 2011 Michigan cold case apprehended, charged with murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect in the 2011 death of Andrea Eilber who escaped authorities while being extradited to Michigan was arraigned Monday.

Chadwick Shane Mobley was identified in June as a suspect in the 2011 death of Eilber. He was arraigned in Lapeer County on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm.

According to authorities, Eilber was fatally shot in the head at a house in Lapeer. Evidence at the scene was tested for DNA at the time and again in 2022, in an effort that reportedly identified 42-year-old Mobley, who was living in Utah at the time.

When Michigan State Police contacted Mobley in early June, he reportedly fled his home. He was arrested in early July in Libby, Montana.

While being transported to Michigan, Mobley reportedly managed to escape custody July 9 in Plains Town Pump, Montana. He was being transported by a private company that was contracted to deliver him from Montana to Michigan at the time of his escape.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said he was able to remove his handcuffs and ankle shackles and runoff.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office worked with police from Michigan, Utah, the U.S. Marshals and the FBI in an effort to locate and recover Mobley, who was taken back into custody on July 10.

If convicted, Mobley faces the possibility of life in prison.

Background:

