Easy Mix and Match Stir Fry Recipes

This simple beef and veggie stir fry comes together quickly and allows you to fine-tune it to your liking by using your favorite store-bought Teriyaki sauce. We love this recipe because it’s easy, delicious and definitely nutritious. Nutrient-rich beef brings more to the table when paired with fruits and vegetables as part of a healthy, balanced diet because the nutrients in beef and produce compliment each other.

For example, the iron in beef, which is more easily absorbed than iron from plant sources, receives a boost in absorption when combined with vitamin C from bell peppers. Also, small amounts of fat from beef help improve the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A found in carrots and vitamin K found in asparagus and snow peas4. Fruits and vegetables combined with lean beef pack-in an abundance of flavor and nutrients per calorie, making them an ideal pair for your plant-forward plate.

Asian Beef Stir-Fry (beefitswhatsfordinner.com) Stir-Fry Basics:

Mix and Match Ingredients:

Steaks:

· Top Sirloin Steak

· Top Round Steak

· Strip Steak

· Flank steak

Grains:

· Rice

· Ramen noodles

· Quinoa

Veggies:

· Sugar snap peas, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots

· Edamame, water chestnuts, baby corn

Sauces:

· Sweet chili sauce

· Teriyaki

· Stir fry sauce

· Peanut sauce

· Soy ginger sauce

Steak Swaps Handout: https://beef.widen.net/s/jdqd7hqd5k/fy22-simple-steak-swaps_nobleeds

