East Lansing Police, P.E.A.C.E. Team collecting schools supplies for Robert L. Green Elementary

(Pixabay / MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and the P.E.A.C.E Team are holding a back-to-school drive beginning Monday.

According to ELPD, the back-to-school drive is from July 17 through August 11. The police department and the P.E.A.C.E Team are collecting new and gently used school supplies to donate to Robert L. Green Elementary.

Bins have been placed in the police department’s lobby for items to be collected. ELPD is located at 409 Park Lane in East Lansing.

