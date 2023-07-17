Advertise With Us

Cascades Humane Society hosts 4th annual yard sale near Jackson

Some of the items donated to the sale included toys, pet items, clothing, shoes, sports equipment, books, and decorations
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person’s trash is another person’s treasure at the big yard sale near Jackson where old trinkets and treasures were donated and sold.

Tons of items were donated to the Cascades Humanes Society in Blackman Township Sunday, July 16 for their three-day yard sale. Some of the items donated to the sale included toys, pet items, clothing, shoes, sports equipment, books, and decorations.

Sunday was the last day of the yard sale.

Sunia Guajardo from the organization said the sale was a good time for people in the Jackson area.

“In the first few days, we’ve had cars lined up. We’ve gotten so many donations for this. It’s been an amazing experience truly to watch the community come together and throw this all together,” said Guajardo.

2023 marks the fourth year they have hosted a yard sale with the community.

