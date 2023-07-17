Advertise With Us

Average Lansing gas prices rise 9 cents per gallon

(MGN Online)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas prices in Lansing rose 9.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon on July 17.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than last month and 108.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.25 per gallon on July 16, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon—a 44.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices rose 9 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon. The price was 4 cents than last month and $1.09 less than last year.

The national average price of gasoline rose 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

