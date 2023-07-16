Advertise With Us

Special Olympics team holds BBQ fundraiser in Jackson

Proceeds will help support Jackson County athletes
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Special Olympics Area 19 held their first ever ‘Barbecuing for the Athletes’ event at Keeley Park on Saturday. It was a day full of outdoor activities like cornhole and a rib cook off.

The competition started in the early morning and finished off with people enjoying tasty ribs after a day of fun. The top three winners got to take home a nice trophy and put it on the shelf.

“So, first place Okay. Is, uh, that’ll go to first place. We also have one for second and third, as well as some cash prizes for. The winners. And, uh, we have, uh, uh, judges, one of ‘em being a certified judge out of, uh, Memphis, Tennessee, that has come up for our event, uh, which we’re really excited about,” said Randy Coleman.

All of the events proceeds will go towards supporting athletes in Jackson County.

