Advertise With Us

Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing

(KVLY)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed Sunday afternoon after multiple accidents on the road.

The highway near Saginaw Road in Delta Township near Lansing was closed around 3:15 p.m. due to multiple accidents. Eaton County officials urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt or affected in the crashes.

The road was eventually cleaned up and I-96 was back open just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing

Latest News

Smoke Causes Poor Air Quality on Sunday
Kids digging with machines for a good cause in Howell
Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight celebrates 40 years
Michigan Medicine’s survival flight vehicles celebrated 40 years of transporting patients to...
Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight celebrates 40 years