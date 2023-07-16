Multiple accidents lead to I-96 closure near Lansing

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed Sunday afternoon after multiple accidents on the road.

The highway near Saginaw Road in Delta Township near Lansing was closed around 3:15 p.m. due to multiple accidents. Eaton County officials urged drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt or affected in the crashes.

The road was eventually cleaned up and I-96 was back open just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

