Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight celebrates 40 years

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight vehicles celebrated 40 years of transporting patients to Ann Arbor for medical care. The medical fleet made an appearance at J. Hardy Airport in Howell.

The main goal of the fleet is to take people from across the state who have medical needs that exceed the capacity of their local institute and take them back to the University of Michigan for care.

Patients and past flight nurses reunited with each other at the celebration.

”A lot of times even I get emotional when I watch the reunions these patients have with the flight nurses, cause they view them as the people who actually save their lives and to see them get thanked it tugs at the heartstrings,” said Dr. Mark Lowell.

The flight nurses and pilots of the program have safely transported life-saving organs and more than 57,000 ill and injured patients across 48 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

