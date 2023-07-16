Advertise With Us

Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight celebrates 40 years

“it tugs at the heartstrings”
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight vehicles celebrated 40 years of transporting patients to Ann Arbor for medical care. The medical fleet made an appearance at J. Hardy Airport in Howell.

The main goal of the fleet is to take people from across the state who have medical needs that exceed the capacity of their local institute and take them back to the University of Michigan for care.

Patients and past flight nurses reunited with each other at the celebration.

”A lot of times even I get emotional when I watch the reunions these patients have with the flight nurses, cause they view them as the people who actually save their lives and to see them get thanked it tugs at the heartstrings,” said Dr. Mark Lowell.

The flight nurses and pilots of the program have safely transported life-saving organs and more than 57,000 ill and injured patients across 48 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Clinton County Sheriff's Vehicle
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after suspicious door-to-door incident
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety

Latest News

Michigan Medicine’s survival flight vehicles celebrated 40 years of transporting patients to...
Michigan Medicine’s Survival Flight celebrates 40 years
Special Olympics team holds BBQ fundraiser in Jackson
The Special Olympics Area 19 held their first ever ‘Barbecuing for the Athletes’ event at...
Special Olympics team holds BBQ fundraiser in Jackson
Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing