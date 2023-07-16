Man arrested after police respond to gunshots in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man was arrested on Saturday after police responded to a call of multiple shots being fired.

The incident happened in the area of Christopher and Cross Streets near the Grand River at 12:17 a.m. The Lansing Police Department said they were called about 30 gunshots being fired off in the area.

When they arrived, police made a traffic stop where they arrested one man and found guns in his car.

Shell casings were found in the area of Christopher and Cross Streets.

Lansing Police said no one was injured,

