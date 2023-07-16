First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue with a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the wildfire smoke over the area. We had some improvement in the smoky conditions overnight, but more smoke moves in this morning. The current smoke forecast has conditions slowly improving again this afternoon. An Air Quality Alert continues for the area today.

A cold front pushed through the area early this morning with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. Behind the front a comfortable air mass moves in and should hold on for a few days. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun today with high temperatures near 80º. Tonight under mostly clear skies we tumble back to the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday promise to be mostly sunny. High temperatures Tuesday climb to the upper 70s and we return to the mid 80s Wednesday.

Wednesday night into Thursday a storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes will bring showers and thunderstorms through Mid-Michigan. High temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. Overall Friday should be partly cloudy with just a chance of a few widely scattered showers. High temperatures Friday are back in the upper 70s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 17, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 101° 1968

Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863

Jackson Record High: 100º 2012

Jackson Record Low: 49º 1920

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.