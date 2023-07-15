ScrapFest returns to Lansing, unites artists and recycling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ScrapFest has returned to Lansing’s Old Town.

It’s a competition where old metal becomes fine art and artists are challenged with repurposing materials to create new art.

“It’s actually a lot of fun. You look at repurposed materials and think, ‘Oh, I can use this again,’” said Robert Welton. “It gives it another purpose instead of buying brand new steel. For me, it gives me more creative thoughts.”

Artists had one hour to collect scrap materials from a local recycling center. And with one month to create the sculpture in time for ScrapFest, each artist is competing for the first-place spot and the People’s Choice Award.

“I went to the scrap yard with my wife, looking for scrap. I had a different idea originally but couldn’t find the metal I wanted. However, I still thought I could make it with the metal I found,” Welton said. “So, I took it home and started going through it. I realized it’s not going to work with what I want to build. Then I got an idea for a peacock because I had some stainless steel. I thought, ‘Well, I can make feathers out of that.’”

Craig Drozd, the reigning first-place champ, said this year he wanted to go for something abstract while involving the community.

“It’s called ‘Invitation to Imagination,’ so it can be anything you want it to be. We have a chalkboard over here where we asked people to write down what they see in it, and they’ve come up with various interpretations,” Drozd said. “Some people said it looks like a blade of grass, a tentacle, or a snake - whatever your imagination wants to see.”

Both artists share the importance of turning one man’s trash into treasure.

“It’s a great way to recycle stuff,” Drozd said. “Just turn it around, turn it into a piece of art that someone else can enjoy instead of it sitting in a scrap yard or getting melted down.”

ScrapFest runs through Saturday night, but it’s more than just a competition. There are family activities, live music, and food. More information can be found on the official ScrapFest website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.