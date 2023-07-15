Advertise With Us

At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta.

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an “active shooter incident” that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

“I can confirm that four people are deceased,” county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”

Police in Hampton, Georgia, planned to release more details at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Clinton County Sheriff's Vehicle
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after suspicious door-to-door incident
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing
Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer
FILE - Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with the media at a press conference before the start of his...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971