Advertise With Us

Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A significant police presence occurred in the area of Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

News 10 was on the scene Saturday afternoon and saw Lansing police cars spread across South Lansing where a car crashed through a fence of a home on the corner of Everett Lane and Denver Avenue.

The car was cleaned up and eventually towed from the location taking pieces of the fence with it.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured or affected in the crash.

News 10 will update you when we find more information on the large police response.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Clinton County Sheriff's Vehicle
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after suspicious door-to-door incident
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety

Latest News

Detroit-area human relations commissioners ousted after flying LGBTQ+ flag in violation of new ban
More rain likely Saturday
ScrapFest returns to Lansing, unites artists and recycling
ScrapFest returns to Lansing, unites artists and recycling
ScrapFest returns to Lansing, unites artists and recycling
ScrapFest returns to Lansing, unites artists and recycling