Large police presence surrounding crashed car in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A significant police presence occurred in the area of Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

News 10 was on the scene Saturday afternoon and saw Lansing police cars spread across South Lansing where a car crashed through a fence of a home on the corner of Everett Lane and Denver Avenue.

The car was cleaned up and eventually towed from the location taking pieces of the fence with it.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured or affected in the crash.

News 10 will update you when we find more information on the large police response.

