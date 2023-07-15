Kids digging with machines for a good cause in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - They’re usually spotted from the car window as they work to repair Michigan’s roads and bridges, but for the first time, kids are in the driver’s seat of heavy-duty construction machines.

Mid-Michigan families had their chance to play in the dirt for a good cause Saturday at the annual American Society Big Dig, where construction workers from around the state raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

“So when you see the smiles on the faces of these children today, it really warms your heart that you’re doing something to help make a better experience for the folks that are affected by cancer in the future,” said Vice President of Sales for Michigan CAT Terry Erickson.

Excavators, dump trucks and cranes were stationed across acres of sand at the Operating Engineers 324 training facility in Howell, with kids of all ages behind their levers. While the dig supports the efforts of the American Cancer Society, Executive Director for the Operating Engineers 324 labor division Lee Graham said it’s also helping youth explore job opportunities in the construction and STEM fields.

“They’re going to come down and experience all these different types of machineries, all kinds of different manufacturers and opportunities,” Graham said. “But what’s cool is the technology in and around these types of machinery. We’re introducing these kids to the future of science, technology, engineering and math.”

Graham is hopeful the dig brings a few familiar faces back for the station’s construction training and apprenticeship programs in the future. Some kids at the dig can already see themselves heading down that road; like Colton Mellas, who said every time he watches machines in action, “I’m going to think I’m the one up there doing construction.”

Kids at the dig aren’t the only ones with opportunity ahead of them. The $135,000 raised through this year’s dig will be used to find new ways to fight childhood cancer, and save more young lives.

