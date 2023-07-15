First Alert Weather Day declared due to poor air quality Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day due to the return of Canadian wildfire smoke and poor air quality conditions.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has also declared Sunday an air quality Action Day. EGLE says that air quality conditions will range from unhealthy for sensitive groups (people with lung or heart disease, children, and older adults) to unhealthy for everyone at times on Sunday.

The wildfire smoke is coming from western Canada and it will begin to move into the area Saturday night. The smoke will be the worst through the day on Sunday. This is when the sky will look hazy, visibility will be reduced, and there could be a smoky smell to the air. The smoke will continue to be around Sunday night and it will not be until Monday afternoon that it moves out.

This set-up will be similar to other smoky days that Mid-Michigan saw a few weeks ago.

People are encouraged to limit their time outside on Sunday due to the poor air quality. It is also encouraged to keep exterior windows and doors closed to prevent any smoke from coming inside.

Any activity that could contribute to air pollution like outdoor burning is also not recommended.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

