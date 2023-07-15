Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying two people
Clinton County Sheriff's Vehicle
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after suspicious door-to-door incident
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety

Latest News

Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass
More rain likely Saturday
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history