Your weekend forecast and Friday’s headlines
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More showers and thunderstorms are headed our way this Friday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on how the storms will impact your weekend plans. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need as you head out the door.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
More:
- Stretch of US-127 renamed to honor trooper killed by drunk driver
- FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home
- Lansing businesses optimistic regarding major Michigan Avenue reconstruction project
- Moonlight Film Festival kicks off in East Lansing
- Faster Horses music festival begins in Brooklyn
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 14, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 101° 1936
- Lansing Record Low: 46° 1926
- Jackson Record High: 105º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1950
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.