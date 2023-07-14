Advertise With Us

Your weekend forecast and Friday’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More showers and thunderstorms are headed our way this Friday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on how the storms will impact your weekend plans. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need as you head out the door.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 14, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 101° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 46° 1926
  • Jackson Record High: 105º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1950

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

FILE - Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Feb. 14, 2022. A man survived after...
Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River
Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Traverse...
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity
Scrapfest returning to Old Town
Faster Horses music festival begins in Brooklyn