Your Best Life: Pet-Proofing Your Home

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- The American Kennel Club has designated July 15th as National Pet Fire Safety Day. Tens of thousands of dogs, cats, birds, bunnies, and reptiles die each year due to fire. But that’s not the only danger lurking inside your home that could pose a risk to Fluffy or Fido. Each year 500 thousand of pets find themselves trapped inside the smoke and flames of a house fire.

“What we don’t want to see is you risking your life to get your animals out,” says District Chief of the Orlando Fire Department Spencer Bashinski.

It’s imperative for all pet owners to have one of these on a visible front window, and be aware when it comes to fires, the National Fire Protection Association estimates that nearly one thousand home fires each year are accidentally started by pets getting too close to stoves, fireplaces, chimneys, space heaters, lamps, and chewing through wires. And it’s not only fires that kill.

“Your everyday cleaning supplies, any type of poisons that might be inside the house; all those are very harmful to animals,” spoke Bashinski.

Even some foods can be deadly. Onions, garlic, chives, macadamia nuts, chocolates, and raw meats can cause gastrointestinal irritation and red blood cell damage. Over-the-counter medications such as Advil, Aleve, and Tylenol are dangerous for pets.

Another thing to look out for when pet-proofing your home is houseplants. Some of the most toxic houseplants for pets include corn plants, aloe plants, jade plants, and lilies.

