Take CATA to Scrapfest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This weekend, Old Town Lansing will be filled art of all kind!

The 13th annual Scrapfest is returning to Mid-Michigan July 14th- July 15th on Turner Road.

Artists from all over the country will gather for a competition that focuses on upcycled and recycled matieral.

The festival partners with local organizations such as Reach Art Studio and Greater Lansing Artist Bureau .

There will be an 8k that supports the Mikey 23 Foundation and a refashion show that raises awareness about the textile industry.

CATA is offering transportation to and from Scrapfest via routes 14 and 16.

Adult one-way fares are $1.25, 60-cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare.

Often community events result in road closures, be sure to subscribe to Rider Alerts at //cata.org/mycata for detours that may impact your ride to local events this summer.

For assistance in planning your trip, you may call CATA’s Customer Experience Representatives at 517 394-1000 for assistance or visit cata.org to use their trip planner.

