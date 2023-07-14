Staudt on Sports LIVE: More trouble at Northwestern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Ellis is in for Tim to talk about more trouble at Northwestern University, Tennessee facing big fines, and what the Tigers need to do starting tonight.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.