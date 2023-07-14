Advertise With Us

Scrapfest returning to Old Town

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scrapfest is returning to Old Town Friday.

This event showcases sculptures that are made from recycled materials. Along with the artwork there will be live music, food, a fashion show and the Great Scrap Run—an 8k walk or run.

Because Scrapfest is taking place the weekend, the City of Lansing is closing Turner Street between Cesar Chavez Avenue and Beaver Street.

(City of Lansing Public Service Department)

Scrapfest will run through Saturday.

