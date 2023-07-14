Advertise With Us

Scattered rain and storms this weekend and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More showers and thunderstorms are headed our way this Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the details on how the storms will impact your weekend plans. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need as you head out the door.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

