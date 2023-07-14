Safety experts urge caution during Faster Horses festival

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Faster Horses is three days of nonstop country music, but before people have too much fun, local law enforcement has a few safety tips to pass along.

Country music fans flooded Michigan International Speedway Friday for the first day one of the festival, which has historically brought some of the genre’s biggest stars to the Irish Hills. This year’s headliners include Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain.

However, the event has received national attention for the problems that occurred across its nine-year history, including fights, excessive drinking, sexual assaults and even deaths, as reported in a recent Rolling Stone article. That’s why the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is making sure it’s ready for the crowds.

“It’s quite an undertaking,” said Sheriff Gary Schuette. “We have typically about ten deputies down there, along with supervision, as well as our mounted division.”

As people enter the festival, they go through vehicle checks, metal detectors and an ID check for attendees aged 21 and over, but Schuette said that doesn’t mean things can’t get out of hand. When music festivals come to town, he said misuse of drugs and alcohol tends to follow.

“Ultimately it ends up leading to an incident where they get involved in a domestic assault,” he said.

In some cases, Schuette has seen medical emergencies as a result of overconsumption of substances. He recommends people stay close to a friend who can watch their back throughout their festival visit, and vice versa.

Some attendees stay overnight at nearby campground. Along with staying hydrated and preparing for all kinds of weather, Schuette said generators should be kept away from campsites, a mistake that led to deaths of three concertgoers at last year’s festival.

Faster Horses organizers would not speak with News 10 about festival safety, but Sheriff Schuette said he wants fans to enjoy themselves; just don’t risk their lives for a good time.

Faster Horses continues Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, with gates opening at noon both days.

