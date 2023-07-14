Police offering new option to report minor crimes in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) announced Friday that residents can now report minor crimes online.

The new minor crime online reporting system is for residents to report crimes such as:

Harassment from an unknown person

Stolen property

Damaged property

Private property damage accidents

After providing as many details as possible in the online form, the ELPD will process the report in up to 72 hours. If a copy of the police report is required, residents can request a copy via FOIA@elpolice.com.

“We encourage community members who may have experienced a minor crime, such as theft or damage to property, and who do not wish to see a police officer in person, to utilize this new system for conveniently reporting that crime,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

The new online option is intended as an additional service. It is not meant to keep a community member from reporting a minor crime to ELPD by phone. Those who wish to refrain from using the online form can dial the ELPD non-emergency number at (517) 351-4220, and an officer will respond. In minor crime situations with information that may lead to a possible suspect, community members are also asked to contact the ELPD’s non-emergency phone line rather than using the online form.

Police said the new online form should not be used for emergencies because it is not monitored on a 24/7 basis. In an emergency, community members should always dial 9-1-1.

