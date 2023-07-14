Advertise With Us

Police offering new option to report minor crimes in East Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) announced Friday that residents can now report minor crimes online.

The new minor crime online reporting system is for residents to report crimes such as:

  • Harassment from an unknown person
  • Stolen property
  • Damaged property
  • Private property damage accidents

After providing as many details as possible in the online form, the ELPD will process the report in up to 72 hours. If a copy of the police report is required, residents can request a copy via FOIA@elpolice.com.

“We encourage community members who may have experienced a minor crime, such as theft or damage to property, and who do not wish to see a police officer in person, to utilize this new system for conveniently reporting that crime,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson.

The new online option is intended as an additional service. It is not meant to keep a community member from reporting a minor crime to ELPD by phone. Those who wish to refrain from using the online form can dial the ELPD non-emergency number at (517) 351-4220, and an officer will respond. In minor crime situations with information that may lead to a possible suspect, community members are also asked to contact the ELPD’s non-emergency phone line rather than using the online form.

Police said the new online form should not be used for emergencies because it is not monitored on a 24/7 basis. In an emergency, community members should always dial 9-1-1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

Part of S. Cedar Street in Owosso closing for construction
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on how the storms will...
Your weekend forecast and Friday’s headlines
Additional lawsuits filed against Lansing Community College, alleging failure to properly secure personal information
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on how the storms will...
Your weekend forecast and Friday’s headlines