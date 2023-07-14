Advertise With Us

Part of S. Cedar Street in Owosso closing for construction

(MGN Online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A part of S. Cedar Street will be closed beginning Monday for construction.

S. Cedar Street between Milwaukee Street and Cass Street will be closed beginning July 17 for railroad crossing improvements.

Traffic will be detoured via Cass Street, S. Shiawassee Street (M-52) and W. Stewart Street.

Officials said the work is expected to take about two weeks.

