One year later: 988 calls, texts not as high as expected

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. One year later, many people don’t know the number, or the resources, exist.

July 14, 2022: Remember these 3-digits during a crisis, trained counselors want to help

A new report shows not as many people are using the hotline as there could be. Concern from mental health counselors on the lack of people, especially men, who call or text the 988 toll-free crisis line. According to the report, 82% of people in the United States do not use the service when they need it.

The Lansing chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) said not knowing the number exists isn’t the only reason that people are not using the lifeline.

“There is still stigma attached to that – just to this topic, in general, and some people may not feel comfortable,” said Katreva Bisbee, president at NAMI Lansing. She said that one in five adults are diagnosed with a mental illness and that every 30 seconds, 11 people will commit suicide.

When 988 launched in July last year, Bisbee said the goal was to make getting help quick and easy. “So whether it’s substance abuse or mental health crisis, you’re able to text or call this number and there are trained professionals that are there to help assist you through that crisis.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly half of women seek help when suffering from a mental illness compared to only one in three men.

Liz Baker previously told News 10 that she lost her friend Desmond to suicide shortly after graduating high school. “It was a complete shock. We didn’t know that things were coming.” A shock because Desmond never said anything was wrong. “I happened to see him driving one day and I was like ‘oh that’s kind of weird maybe he should be – like he’s usually at work right now.’ And got busy with my day and didn’t get a chance to reach back out to him. And then later that night he took his life.”

Now, mental health counselors hope conversations help remove the stigma around men’s mental health. “Because, you know, from birth, they’re taught to be tough, don’t cry. And so, coming to the realization that something is the matter, we have not made it a safe space for them to always be verbal and vocal about needing help.”

Mental health counselors said mental illnesses also affect those around you. If left untreated, it can reduce the quality and length of life through sickness, substance abuse, homelessness, incarceration, and suicide. Reasons why advocates encourage calling or texting 988 when you or someone you know is in a crisis.

