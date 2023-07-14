Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Common snapping turtle conservation efforts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The common snapping turtle is native to the state of Michigan. And while common is in its name, the common snapping turtle is becoming less common in our area.

Jeanette McGuire, with Michigan State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss safe ways to move snapping turtles, when to move them, and why the population is decreasing.

