Mid-Michigan Matters: Common snapping turtle conservation efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The common snapping turtle is native to the state of Michigan. And while common is in its name, the common snapping turtle is becoming less common in our area.

Jeanette McGuire, with Michigan State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to discuss safe ways to move snapping turtles, when to move them, and why the population is decreasing.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.