Michigan State University implements new emergency alert system

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University tested its new emergency campus alert system Friday morning.

The new system was implemented after the February mass shooting that claimed the lives of three students.

The new alerts will include app notifications, as well as an outdoor campus siren that will notify students and staff of an emergency.

The campus green light phones usually allow students to notify the police of an emergency. However, with the new upgrades to MSU’s security system, lights and audio messages will be able to communicate emergency situations to students and staff around campus.

The old system instructed students to run, hide, and fight on the night of the shooting, using text, phone, and automated voice calls to alert students. With the new upgrades, parents, staff, and students will also receive mobile phone app alerts and outdoor sirens.

“I think they are doing the right move taking steps to show that they are really interested in our safety here on campus,” said MSU faculty member Chad Randell.

MSU Police spokesperson Dana Whyte said the new system is a result of the feedback they have received from staff and students.

“Since February, we have received a lot of feedback from our community when it comes to safety measures on campus and what people specifically want to see,” Whyte said.

Whyte states that the outdoor audio system was something people expressed interest in.

One student, Brodie Merz, acknowledged that these steps help make him feel safer about attending class at MSU.

“I feel pretty safe here on campus honestly,” Merz said. “And it has been really interesting coming back to campus here occasionally.”

This system is not the only change the university has made to increase security. New locked doors have also been installed in buildings around campus.

MSU Police and Public Safety said the university is also adding new lights to brighten up the campus.

They advise students, staff, and parents to download the new SafeMSU app and ensure that they allow push notifications on their phone. More information can be found on MSU’s official website.

