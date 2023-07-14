Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a young deer to safety Wednesday.

According to authorities, trooper Clinton Barber found two fawns on the side of the ramp from I-96 to Pennsylvania Avenue. It appeared that they had been hit by a car.

Police said one of the fawns was dead but the other had only minor injuries. In order to prevent further injuries, Barber fashioned a makeshift lasso and escorted the fawn back into the woods.

A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023. (WILX)

