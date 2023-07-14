Michigan State Men’s Basketball Director of Strength & Conditioning Dr. Lorenzo Guess “On 10″ with new position

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being in the new role for a little over a week, the Michigan State men’s basketball team made the news official, naming Dr. Lorenzo Guess as its new Director of Strength & Conditioning.

Guess, who is in his 12th year on staff at MSU, was named the Director of Athletic Performance in July 2022 and previously served as the Associate Head Strength and Conditioning coach for the Spartans’ football program.

Guess played both football and basketball for MSU from 1997-2001 and returned to East Lansing in 2012 to work with former longtime MSU head Strength and Conditioning coach Ken Mannie and former head football coach Mark Dantonio for eight seasons (2012-19).

“I’m on 10. On a scale from 1 to 10 with 10 being the highest, I’m on 10. I get the opportunity to train train these guys, to get the opportunity to run my own program,” Guess said. “These guys are amazing. They work their butts off, they respond to everything to do. I just want to have these guys be the best they can be.”

Guess currently has 19 years of experience as a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate level, with stops at Notre Dame, Cincinnati and South Florida.

Now with the chance to lead his own program at his alma mater, Guess is in the position he’s been dreaming of for a decade.

“I’ve been thinking of this for 10 years. Since I left Notre Dame and came to Michigan State, I’ve been thinking of things I’d do,” Guess said.

Guess has been involved with different sports and in different roles and has loved every minute of his time in East Lansing.

“I get to help young men become men. My goal is to develop young men and have them create a plan so when they’re done playing sports, they are ready to go for life,” Guess said. “A lot of these kids I see myself in them, so when they’re done with sports, they have a plan and they’ll be successful.”

Guess said he’s thrilled for the opportunity, regardless of the team’s results on the floor.

That said, with heightened expectations for Tom Izzo’s club this season, Guess is embracing a new opportunity and challenge.

“I get to create my own program with the basketball players. Instead of working with someone else, I get to do my own thing. I get to work with 15 guys instead of 120 guys.”

