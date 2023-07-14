Michigan honey festival comes to Shiawassee Co.

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The 2023 American Honey Queen will be making an appearance at Shiawassee County fairgrounds on July 15 and July 16 to educate the importance of honey bees.

Selena Rampolla, American Honey Queen, is 22 years old and serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation. During the two-day event, she will be talking about the importance of honeybees to Michigan agriculture and their symbolic relationship to society.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. There will also be fun activities for children as well as cornhole tournaments, a photo contest, 80-plus vendors, and presentations.

There will be a $5 admission fee per vehicle.

For more information about the event and to view the full schedule visit www.michiganhoneyfestival.com.

