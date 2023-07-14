Love Lansing Like A Local by Getting A Strike at City Limits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Practice your bowl at City Limits!
This week we are teaching you how to Love Lansing Like A Local by heading to City Limits.
Not only does it serve as a great place to get a quick bowl in, but it also serves as a community resource an opportunity for family’s to get together.
You can also get a great bite to eat from their restaurant right inside the building!
For more information on how to Love Lansing Like A Local especially at City Limits, visit, https://www.lansing.org/.
