Love Lansing Like A Local by Getting A Strike at City Limits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Practice your bowl at City Limits!

This week we are teaching you how to Love Lansing Like A Local by heading to City Limits.

Not only does it serve as a great place to get a quick bowl in, but it also serves as a community resource an opportunity for family’s to get together.

You can also get a great bite to eat from their restaurant right inside the building!

For more information on how to Love Lansing Like A Local especially at City Limits, visit, https://www.lansing.org/.

