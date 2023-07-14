Advertise With Us

Love Lansing Like A Local by Getting A Strike at City Limits

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Practice your bowl at City Limits!

This week we are teaching you how to Love Lansing Like A Local by heading to City Limits.

Not only does it serve as a great place to get a quick bowl in, but it also serves as a community resource an opportunity for family’s to get together.

You can also get a great bite to eat from their restaurant right inside the building!

For more information on how to Love Lansing Like A Local especially at City Limits, visit, https://www.lansing.org/.

