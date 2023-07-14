Advertise With Us

Lansing City Clerk joins other election clerks pushing for funding securing local elections

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new push to ensure enough funding to secure local elections and that every vote is counted.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has joined other election clerks nationwide to ask the federal government to allocate $40 million for election administration. The group behind this effort is called the Election Infrastructure Initiative.

In a statement, Swope said this money is a “critical investment” to local jurisdictions and elections.

Here in Mid-Michigan, the next election is the August primaries.

