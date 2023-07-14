Lansing City Clerk joins other election clerks pushing for funding securing local elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new push to ensure enough funding to secure local elections and that every vote is counted.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has joined other election clerks nationwide to ask the federal government to allocate $40 million for election administration. The group behind this effort is called the Election Infrastructure Initiative.

In a statement, Swope said this money is a “critical investment” to local jurisdictions and elections.

Here in Mid-Michigan, the next election is the August primaries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.