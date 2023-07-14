Lansing businesses optimistic regarding major Michigan Avenue reconstruction project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Avenue in Lansing will soon see a facelift.

The city of Lansing has announced a major road construction project on the gateway to the state capitol connecting the Frandor Shopping Center to downtown. The construction project will disrupt traffic from Clippert Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Alan Coe has been overlooking Michigan Avenue for nearly 10 years. He and his wife own Triple Goddess Bookstore, which sits right off Michigan Avenue.

“We’re happy to be here,” said Coe.

Lansing’s Public Service Department said Michigan Avenue will be getting a new road design, moving from five lanes to four, along with new traffic signals and an upgrade to the water and sewer systems. Coe said he is all for the construction.

“We’re very happy about the renovation of the septic system underneath the street out here because that’s way overdue for some of these buildings,” Coe said. “Most of the buildings along this street have problems with the plumbing, shall we say?”

Despite the challenges customers may face when trying to navigate the orange barrels, he thinks this project won’t hurt his business.

“It’d be nice if people didn’t have to pay for the parking behind because the parking in front, which is free, is going to be gone; it’s my understanding for a while,” Coe said. “I hope everybody is patient and still comes in even if there is some traffic disruption.”

The corridor construction also comes with new bike lanes and new sidewalks.

The People’s Kitchen general manager Douglas Mulkey said he’s looking forward to the foot traffic that will come with the new upgrades.

“We all want safer roadways, more efficient roadways, more walkable sidewalks,” Mulkey said. “I know that’s a huge issue down here on Michigan Avenue and it’s nice to see that being addressed.”

Both businesses share a common theme: this construction might be a pain in the moment but will help Lansing in the long run.

“As a lifelong Michigander, I am no stranger to road construction and I can say that when it’s all said and done, I’m going to be thoroughly pleased to have a more efficient and safer roadway for sure,” said Mulkey.

The construction is expected to begin later this year with no specific start date. It is expected to last through 2024.

