Advertise With Us

Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township

Latest News

The floor of the House is seen after the passage of the Defense bill on Friday.
House GOP approves Defense bill that restricts abortion access and halts diversity initiatives
Lansing City Clerk joins other election clerks pushing for funding securing local elections
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman dies after run over by lawn mower at park