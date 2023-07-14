Advertise With Us

Hillsdale man faces charges after reportedly threatening to ‘gut’ sheriff

“Death threats against public officials for making decisions you disagree with, or for any...
“Death threats against public officials for making decisions you disagree with, or for any reason, are not protected free speech."(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was bound over for trial Wednesday after reportedly threatening the Hillsdale County Sheriff.

Chad Young is facing a charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism after he allegedly threatened Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire. Authorities said the threat came after Young filed a complaint that did not result in criminal charges.

Young reportedly called Hodshire and left a message where he threatened to “gut” him for his actions in the complaint.

“Death threats against public officials for making decisions you disagree with, or for any reason, are not protected free speech,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism unit at my department is prepared to pursue terrorism charges when disagreements with elected public officials turn to promises of violence against them.”

He is expected to be arraigned July 24.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday night’s storms cause numerous power outages, floodings in Mid-Michigan
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Michigan no longer requires drug testing for state jobs
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
Theresa Slavic
Missing woman last seen in Pinckney found in Green Oak Township
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.

Latest News

Your Best Life: Pet-Proofing Your Home
Sct. Rain and A Few Storms this Weekend
Clinton County Sheriff's Vehicle
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after suspicious door-to-door incident
Take CATA to Scrapfest
Studio 10 gets scrappy at Scrap Fest