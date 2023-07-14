Hillsdale man faces charges after reportedly threatening to ‘gut’ sheriff

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was bound over for trial Wednesday after reportedly threatening the Hillsdale County Sheriff.

Chad Young is facing a charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism after he allegedly threatened Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire. Authorities said the threat came after Young filed a complaint that did not result in criminal charges.

Young reportedly called Hodshire and left a message where he threatened to “gut” him for his actions in the complaint.

“Death threats against public officials for making decisions you disagree with, or for any reason, are not protected free speech,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism unit at my department is prepared to pursue terrorism charges when disagreements with elected public officials turn to promises of violence against them.”

He is expected to be arraigned July 24.

