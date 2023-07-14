Of Heumann Interest: Clark Elliott adjusts to pro life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the past week off, the Lansing Lugnuts return to action this weekend, opening a series at West Michigan.

Outfielder Clark Elliott is in his first season as a Lugnut and, after a brilliant career at the University of Michigan, he is finding the adjustment to pro ball to be difficult.

Clark Elliott enjoyed a highly successful college career at Michigan, leading to the Oakland A’s drafting him last summer as the 69th overall pick. In his first season with the Lansing Lugnuts, he’s finding the game is not as easy as he made it look in college:

“The game definitely gets tougher, you know?” Elliot said. “I mean, all the best guys here in the Big Ten are now out here playing, so it’s just a new challenge.”

And that new challenge has definitely been, well, challenging for Elliott, who had sparkling numbers at U of M but is hitting just .174 through his first 40 games with the Lugnuts.

“It’s tons of ups and downs, you know? Pretty much all of us here succeeded up until we got to this point, so I mean, if you weren’t a successful baseball player, you wouldn’t be in these shoes, basically,” Elliot said. “So, you know, dealing with those failures for the first time for a lot of these guys and for myself, you know, it’s ups and downs, but there are a lot of good people in this organization who I can lean on and talk to get advice, and it’s really helped me along the way.”

He didn’t struggle much in college, and he lacks no confidence as to what his pro future holds. The early struggles at this level have not at all diminished Elliott’s enjoyment of the game he grew up loving.

Elliott’s track record leads us to believe he will figure it out soon. He was not only an All-Big Ten performer last season but was also named the conference’s most outstanding player.

