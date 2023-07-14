Advertise With Us

Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries restores gravesites of the three Beck boys

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries were at the Mount Hope Cemetery Friday restoring the gravesites of three buried Beck boys.

Three gravestones marking the burial sites of Nathan Beck, David Beck, and Morris Rodman were uncovered, repaired, cleaned and reinstalled on their foundations.

The Beck family included three generations of prominent Lansing businessmen, city leaders and state administrators. All three of the young boys died before turning six years old.

President of the Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries, Loretta Stanaway, said this is one of their annual restoration projects.

“Well, first off, you are saving history, you know, we have stories that go with everybody’s gravesite,” said Stanaway. “Everybody’s gravesite has a story that goes with it, so we’re finding the stories that go with these gravesites, and we are preserving that history. But it is also a matter of respect.”

The only remaining relative gave permission to do the restorations, Mrs. Elaine Mickelson, a cousin of the Beck’s.

