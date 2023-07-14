FBI issues warning on malicious QR codes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The FBI is issuing a warning and making everyone aware of malicious QR codes spreading around that could steal personal information.

QR codes are common convenience businesses, airlines, ticket vendors, and others use. A smartphone’s camera can scan this square barcode to provide quick access to a website where you can learn about a product, share information, make a payment, prompt an application download, or get rewards and discounts.

The FBI said criminals are hijacking QR codes by placing stickers with codes they created over the top of the real QR code. The malicious code would direct victims to phishing websites where personal or financial information can be stolen.

The codes themselves are not dangerous. When they are used to stealing or committing fraud, they become problematic. Malicious QR codes can:

Take you to a “phishing website.” Scammers create sites that look convincing and ask for personal information. Any information you provide on this site goes to the scammer.

Be used to download malicious software such as malware, ransomware, and trojans. These viruses can spy on you, steal sensitive information or files (like photos or videos), or even encrypt your device until you pay a ransom.

Be programmed to open apps on your device. It could open financial apps, social media accounts, and email accounts. It can compose and send messages to your contacts using your email or social media accounts.

Be used in phishing emails. QR codes are not picked up by security software, unlike attachments and links.

The FBI offers several ways QR code users can protect themselves:

Do not scan a code if it is on a sticker, looks like it has been replaced, or is covered up.

After scanning the code, see if the URL you are taken to is a secure one that begins with “https.”

Download a QR Code Scanner app that can help you recognize a suspicious code.

Rather than scanning a code that will take you to a specific website, if possible, just type in the URL for that website.

To report QR code fraud, contact your local FBI field office and to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. More information about QR code fraud can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

