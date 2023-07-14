FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation at a home on Bunker Highway in Eaton Rapids Township.

The FBI confirmed it was assisting with the investigation.

News 10 crews captured crime scene tape blocking the entrance to the property Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement has not released any details.

