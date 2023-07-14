Advertise With Us

FBI assists Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in investigation at Eaton Rapids home

The FBI confirmed it was assisting with the investigation.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation at a home on Bunker Highway in Eaton Rapids Township.

News 10 crews captured crime scene tape blocking the entrance to the property Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement has not released any details.

